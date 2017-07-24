Diamond Fire burns in Pasayten Wilderness

— Eight smokejumpers were deployed Sunday morning, July 23, from the North Cascades Smokejumper Base to suppress a small fire in the Pasayten Wilderness.

The Diamond Creek Fire has grown to 100 acres since then and is continuing to spread to the east and southeast, said Shannon O’Brien, Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest spokeswoman.

Incident Commander Inaki Baraibar said the fire made short runs Sunday afternoon and firefighters saw some short-range spotting.

The Diamond Creek Fire was pushed by gusty winds Sunday evening. Smoke is visible to Methow Valley residents.

The Forest Service is establishing closures to provide for public and firefighter safety. Billy Goat Trailhead is closed, as are the Hidden Lakes Trail No. 477, Larch Creek Trail No. 502 and Drake Trail No. 502A.