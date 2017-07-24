Fire crews continue monitoring Canyon Creek blaze

— Fire officials are monitoring the Canyon Creek Fire, which burned across 1,200 acres north of Carlton last week.

A Type 4 incident management team left on Sunday. Engine patrols and the fire lookout are keeping an eye on the fire site, said Shannon O’Brien of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

The blaze began July 15 and raced across the landscape, forcing evacuations. An abandoned house and an out-building were destroyed.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

While occasional smoke from pockets of vegetation burning well inside the interior has been visible, the Canyon Creek Fire has stayed within its 1,200-acre footprint for the last week, O’Brien said.

“Extinguishing hot spots that do not pose a threat to containment lines would present unnecessary risk to firefighters,” said Incident Commander Kathleen Russell. “Because the safety of firefighters and the public is always our highest priority, we must consider exposure of firefighters to risk versus the benefit of the actions we are asking them to take.”

Interior pockets of fuel are well within the burned fire perimeter and do not pose a threat to containment lines, she said.

“Therefore, exposing firefighters to work in steep, treacherous canyons would not provide worthwhile benefit,” Russell said.

Trusties from the state Department of Corrections were brought in to continue mop-up and fire line suppression repair.

State Department of Natural Resources crews will patrol the fire throughout the summer and will be supported by the Leecher Mountain Lookout, O’Brien said.

Crews from the Okanogan County Public Utility District finished repairing damaged lines in the fire area last week, said General Manager John Grubich.