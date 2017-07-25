Breaking News

PUD rates will increase Sept. 1 July 25, 2017

Climber falls, dies in North Cascades National Park July 25, 2017

0

CENTER STAGE: Vincent talks about success of new album

‘There is a definite need for traditional country music’

Rhonda Vincent and her band, The Rage, perform at the Darrington Bluegrass Festival July 22.

Photo by Brock Hires


Rhonda Vincent and her band, The Rage, perform at the Darrington Bluegrass Festival July 22.

By Brock Hires

As of Tuesday, July 25, 2017

photo

Saturday I traveled to the 41st annual Darrington Bluegrass Festival in Snohomish County. Even though it’s a two-hour drive west of Winthrop, it was well worth the travel. Being a musician and supporter of the arts, I figured it was finally time to see the “Bluegrass Capital of the Northwest...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment