Breaking News

PUD rates will increase Sept. 1 July 25, 2017

Climber falls, dies in North Cascades National Park July 25, 2017

0

Coed softball starts season with five teams

Troy Cohen of Leather and Lace turns a double play in coed softball July 18.

Photo by Al Camp


Troy Cohen of Leather and Lace turns a double play in coed softball July 18.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, July 25, 2017

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Pitcher Casey Goyne chases down a short hopper.

OKANOGAN — The Okanogan County Coed Softball League got under way last week at The Plex.

“We only have five teams but all will be competitive,” spokeswoman Shirley Bowden said...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment