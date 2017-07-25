Kirkland man catches record Pacific sunddab

WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE
Bob Everitt of Kirkland shows off a pair of Pacific sanddab fish, with the one on the right setting a state record (1.22 pounds, 14 inches).
OLYMPIA — A King County angler – and recently retired regional director for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife - has set a new record for the biggest Pacific sanddab caught in state waters, the state said Friday.
Bob Everitt of Kirkland, who was retired for one day after a 37-year career at the department, caught one of the biggest, little fish around on July 1 at Jefferson head in Puget Sound...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment