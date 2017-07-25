Breaking News

Lack of capital budget impacts local projects

Dee Camp

As of Tuesday, July 25, 2017

BREWSTER – The state Legislature’s failure to come up with a capital budget is impacting a few construction projects in Okanogan County.

Lawmakers adjourned their third special session last week without reaching agreement on the capital budget, the portion of the 2017-19 spending plan dealing with building projects from roads to schools...

