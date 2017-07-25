Newman charged in Shawl case

OMAK – A second man has been charged in the drowning death of Joseph Shawl, 46, Omak.
Andrew Iverson Newman, 18, Omak, was arrested Thursday, July 20, and charged July 24 in Okanogan County Superior Court with second-degree murder...
