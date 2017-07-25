Breaking News

PUD rates will increase Sept. 1 July 25, 2017

Climber falls, dies in North Cascades National Park July 25, 2017

0

Okanogan County limited-entry deer hunt applications due Aug. 14

Deer

ESKIPAPER


Deer

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, July 25, 2017

OLYMPIA — Eighteen lucky hunters will have an opportunity to hunt for deer this fall on the 6,000- acre Charles and Mary Eder Unit of the Scotch Creek Wildlife Area in northeastern Okanogan County.

Hunters can submit an application for the “limited-entry” deer hunt on the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (WDFW) website at http://wdfw...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment