Pasayten fire grows to 250 acres

— The Diamond Creek Fire, burning since July 22 in the Pasayten Wilderness north of town, has grown to about 250 acres.

As of Tuesday, July 25, firefighters are doing reconnaissance to identify opportunities to confine the fire and are doing structure preparation work for the cabins near Middle Hidden Lake and the Hidden Lakes Trail bridge that crosses Diamond Creek.

The historic cabins near Middle Hidden Lake are used by wilderness rangers.

Firefighting strategy continues to be adjusted to balance the probability of success with the exposure of firefighters to risk, said officials with the U.S. Forest Service.

The successes seen with direct suppression tactics are not proving effective enough in stopping the fire spread to warrant the exposure of firefighters to risks in the location.

A wildland fire module, a group of seven to 10 specialists dedicated to planning and implementing long-term strategies for fires, is expected to arrive in the area on Wednesday. That team, with help from local firefighters, will develop a long-term strategy for the fire.

“While fire plays an essential ecological role, it also has a destructive potential in relation to human life and structures,” said Methow Valley District Ranger Michael Liu. “As managers, we consider the health and safety of our firefighters in conjunction with ecological needs and structures or other resources that may be at risk.

“These factors are ever-changing in the fire environment, therefore our assessment is ongoing and strategies are dynamic based on the circumstances.”

Closures include Billy Goat Trail, Hidden Lakes Trail No. 477, Larch Creek Trail No. 502 from the trailhead to McCall Trail No. 548, Drake Trail No. 502B, Burch Mountain Trail No. 502A and Dollarwatch Trail No. 451.

The fire was spotted July 22 by a hiker and reported the next morning.

Fire personnel are making in-person contacts with hikers along the evacuated trails to inform them of the closure and provide information about alternate routes.