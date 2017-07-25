OKANOGAN — Electrical rates for most Okanogan County Public Utility District customers are going up Sept. 1 to pay for several projects to update infrastructure that has well outlived its life expectancy....
PUD rates will increase Sept. 1 July 25, 2017
Climber falls, dies in North Cascades National Park July 25, 2017
OKANOGAN — Electrical rates for most Okanogan County Public Utility District customers are going up Sept. 1 to pay for several projects to update infrastructure that has well outlived its life expectancy....
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment