Review: Grunge legend was treat to see

It isn’t often that you see a musical act in a small-town bar and go away thinking that you’ve seen something remarkable.
On Saturday, Giants in the Trees, which most people have understandably never heard of, made a stop at the Republic Brewing Company and aside from some entertaining hecklers and unexpected electrical issues, the show turned out to be quite magical...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment