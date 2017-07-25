Breaking News

Suicide Race qualifying clears 33 horses through vet check

Veterinarian Jai Tuttle (right) of Animal Hospital of Omak checks Red Man while Austin Covington looks on. In back is the Suicide Race hill they may soon be coming down.

Photo by Al Camp


By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, July 25, 2017

OMAK — The Okanogan River may still seem high for the World-Famous Suicide Race, but the number of horses passing veterinary checks is high, too.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Omak veterinarian Jai Tuttle checks Rec Cloud on Friday during inspections for the World-Famous Suicide Race. At right is PJ Pakootas.

After free vet checks Friday and Saturday, and the river being open for water tests Friday through Sunday, four horses had passed the swim test, too...

