Suicide Race qualifying clears 33 horses through vet check

Photo by Al Camp
Veterinarian Jai Tuttle (right) of Animal Hospital of Omak checks Red Man while Austin Covington looks on. In back is the Suicide Race hill they may soon be coming down.
OMAK — The Okanogan River may still seem high for the World-Famous Suicide Race, but the number of horses passing veterinary checks is high, too.
After free vet checks Friday and Saturday, and the river being open for water tests Friday through Sunday, four horses had passed the swim test, too...
