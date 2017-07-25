Thunder in Tonasket: Truck, tractor pulling roars back

Photo by Al Camp
Larry Pfennig of Salem, Ore., shoots fuel out the exhaust of his four-engine monster Alimony. The rig, the last and loudest of the night, easily went 265.31 feet.
TONASKET — Roger Sawyer was one busy man during the eighth annual Truck and Tractor Pull in the Comanchero Rodeo Arena.
He was tugged one way, getting some late entries to a registration table, handed over the keys to his pickup to 2009 Tonasket Rodeo Queen Kelsey Marie Gallas and rushed to find some change for the concession stand after the $400 in one-dollar bills had all been handed out...
