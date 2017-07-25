VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: August signups are planned for flag football

OKANOGAN — A second season of youth flag football is planned in Okanogan.
“Our first season was a hit, with over 60 kids participating,” said spokesman Jake Townsend...
OKANOGAN — A second season of youth flag football is planned in Okanogan.
"Our first season was a hit, with over 60 kids participating," said spokesman Jake Townsend...
