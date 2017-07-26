820 (2017-194 July 19, 26) PUBLIC HEARING

0

(2017-194 July 19, 26) PUBLIC HEARING

As of Wednesday, July 26, 2017

(2017-194 July 19, 26) PUBLIC HEARING

Television Reception District #1 of Okanogan County will hold a public hearing at its regularly scheduled Board Meeting on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 10:00 am in the Okanogan County Commissioner’s Conference Room in the Virginia Grainger Building, Okanogan, WA to consider and revise their current expense budget for the 2017 calendar year because of increased expenses for equipment replacement. Questions/comments can be brought to this meeting or sent to: secretary@tvdistrict1.org or by mail to: TV District #1, PO Box 111, Okanogan, WA 98840...

