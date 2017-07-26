Crews continue mopping up Bissell fire

HUNTERS - Crews will continue the process of mopping up around the Bissell fire to ensure that the fire line is secure, according to officials Wednesday morning.

“Firefighters will be checking 100 feet and in some cases 200 feet inside the fire perimeter for hot spots,” fire officials said. “One helicopter is assigned to the fire and is available to assist firefighters on the ground.”

Firefighters will also start the process of using thermal imaging equipment to make sure all remaining hot spots that threaten containment lines are found and extinguished.

The Bissell fire began July 23 north of town. Local resources responded along with air resources. As of press time no structures were lost and there were no injuries reported. Approximately 25 residents were put on Level 2 and 3 evacuation orders, and a Red Cross shelter was established at Columbia School. Monday evening, Stevens County Emergency Management lifted all evacuation orders for the Bissell fire and the Red Cross Shelter was closed. Power that was initially lost during the early hours of the fire has since been restored.

Bissel Road is remains closed. Motorists are asked to use caution if traveling on Highway 25 north of town, as there is a lot of firefighting traffic in the area.

