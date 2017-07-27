Fire danger rating rises in northeast Washington

— The state Department of Natural Resources has increased the fire danger rating for its protected lands in Okanogan, Ferry, Lincoln, Spokane and Stevens counties.

The change from “high” to “very high” goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 28.

All campfires will be prohibited in Okanogan County. Other northeastern counties may allow campfires in approved campfire pits in designated campgrounds, but people are advised to check with campground hosts before starting any campfire since they may be banned in individual campgrounds.

Daily updates on burn restrictions are available at 800-323-BURN or on the fire danger and outdoor burning risk map at https://fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/firedanger/ and industrial fire precaution level map at http://www.dnr.wa.gov/ifpl.

Fireworks and incendiary devices, such as exploding targets, sky lanterns or tracer ammunition, are illegal on all DNR-protected forest lands.