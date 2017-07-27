0

'Mad Dog’ Mattis visits tavern in Prosser

Prosser patrons enjoy U.S. defense secretary’s respite

General (Mad Dog) Mattis with Carl Grimes.

Julia Hart/Daily Sun News

As of Thursday, July 27, 2017

PROSSER — The regular lunch crowd at Bern’s Tavern didn’t notice the nation’s top defense leader enjoying his favorite hamburger and a cold beer alongside them Tuesday.

For most of the lunch hour, a casually dressed U...

