TONASKET – A former Tonasket High School basketball coach was found not guilty of disorderly conduct and harassment yesterday in Okanogan County District Court.
“I was found not guilty by a jury trial,” Kevin Landdeck said Friday morning...
Former Tonasket coach found not guilty July 28, 2017
TONASKET – A former Tonasket High School basketball coach was found not guilty of disorderly conduct and harassment yesterday in Okanogan County District Court.
“I was found not guilty by a jury trial,” Kevin Landdeck said Friday morning...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment