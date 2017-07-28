Helispot will be set up for Diamond Creek Fire

— Firefighters plan to establish a helispot today, July 28, and move their camp to the Hidden Lakes area in the fight against the Diamond Creek Fire.

The fire, which started July 22, is about 18 air miles north of Mazama in the Pasayten Wilderness Area.

Firefighters also are wrapping and adding sprinkler systems to protect the historic administrative cabins at Hidden Lake, and improving primary and alternate exit routes from the fire area. That includes brush clearing along the upper portion of Eightmile Road.

Helicopter operations are based out of Fosters Field, about a half-mile east of Mazama on Goat Creek Road.

Under a confinement strategy, firefighters would work to guide the fire toward natural barriers such as rocky ridgetops, or other natural vegetation breaks and old fire scars.

Pacific Crest Trail is at least 15 air miles from the Diamond Creek Fire and is not threatened by the fire. Scars from past fires, including the Tatoosh Fire in 2006, are between the Diamond Creek Fire and the Pacific Crest Trail, providing a buffer against rapid fire spread.

Yesterday, 20 mph wind gusts accompanying a dry cold front caused active burning in the afternoon and evening, producing a smoke column easily visible from communities throughout Okanogan County.

Fire growth was primarily toward the east, up the Diamond Creek drainage. The infrared flight last night detected intense heat at the eastern perimeter and on the northern flank of Nanny Goat Mountain. Evidence of spot fires was detected outside of northern, eastern and southern perimeters of the fire.

The short-term weather forecast is for continued hot and dry weather. Continued smoky or hazy conditions can be expected for the next several days in the Methow Valley, particularly in the mornings.

Goat Peak Lookout is providing information to aid firefighters on the Diamond Creek Fire.

Firefighters want to keep the fire within the wilderness area.