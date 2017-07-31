Diamond Creek Fire grows to 5,000-plus acres

— The Diamond Creek Fire, burning in the Pasayten Wilderness Area, ballooned from 350 acres late last week to 5,005 acres over the weekend.

As of Monday morning, July 31, perimeter containment was at 10 percent. The fire is about four air miles from the Billy Goat Trailhead, 16 miles north of Mazama and 8.5 miles south of the Canadian border.

Officials with Pacific Northwest Team 2, a type 1 incident management team, list the blaze as human-caused since there had been no lightning in the ignition area. The fire started July 22.

One crew, four helicopters and 52 support personnel – for a total of 90 people – are working the fire.

The management team is working with local fire managers to develop a strategy for containing the fire within natural boundaries.

Okanogan County residents got a reprieve from smoke on Sunday, but smoke settled into the area on Monday. Winds were expected to pick up a bit on Monday, increasing the potential for spot fires.

Pasayten visitors are advised to check conditions before entering the wilderness area and to register at trailheads so officials know how many people are in the area in case evacuations are needed.

The fire does not affect access to the Pacific Crest and Pacific Northwest trails.