Caribou Trail League selects tennis athletes

— OKANOGAN – Two Chelan teams were named to the Caribou Trail League first team in boys’ doubles tennis, but Okanogan’s Max Cheeseman and Jay Nearents have the state championship on their mantle.

Cashmere’s Tyler Kert and Paiton Wagner were named boys’ and girls’ players of the year, respectively; Trevor Kert was named coach of the year, and the team won the sportsmanship award...