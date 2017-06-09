0

Letters to the Editor: June 7, 2017

As of Friday, June 9, 2017

'Milestone’ decision tombstone for river

The selection of the contractor, Mountain States Hydro, to design and build a powerhouse at Enloe Dam should be recognized as a tombstone not a milestone. The river’s 350 miles of habitat above Enloe will be lost to future generations. The potential value of 100,000 returning adult Steelhead spawning above Enloe Dam will be lost to our county’s economic development and to the natural world on which our lives depend...

