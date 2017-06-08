Tonasket athletes named tennis players of the year

TONASKET — TONASKET – Singles player Caeleb Hardesty and the team of Johnna Terris/Mandi Wilson were named male players of the year in Central Washington B League tennis.
Liberty Bell coach Dave Schulz was named coach of the year...
TONASKET — TONASKET – Singles player Caeleb Hardesty and the team of Johnna Terris/Mandi Wilson were named male players of the year in Central Washington B League tennis.
Liberty Bell coach Dave Schulz was named coach of the year...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment