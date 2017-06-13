CENTER STAGE: Time to dust off the vinyl

Every now and then I enjoy going on an online shopping spree. I usually am looking for one specific item, and before you know it, I’ve wasted several hours and filling my shopping cart with all kinds of things I don’t really need....
