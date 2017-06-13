0

Students participate in Governor’s Summit

As of Tuesday, June 13, 2017

REDMOND - Students from the Nespelem School District participated in the Governor’s Summit on Career Connected Learning at the Microsoft Conference Center.

The summit was broadcast simultaneously across Washington for viewing at 26 remote sites...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment