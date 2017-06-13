0

Tonasket High School scholarships, awards announced

By Brock Hires

As of Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Members of the Tonasket High School class of 2017 earned a variety of honors, awards and college scholarships.

Recipients, as provided by the school, include:

Elijah Antonelli – WA state honors award for top 10 percent of 2017 Washington state graduates; Tonasket community scholarship general fund, $300; Grant’s Market, $350; North Central Washington Chapter of International Code Council, $500; Tonasket Natural Foods Co-Op, $500; George Washington Foundation, $1,050; Okanogan Family Faire, $1,000...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment