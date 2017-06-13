Tonasket High School scholarships, awards announced

Members of the Tonasket High School class of 2017 earned a variety of honors, awards and college scholarships.

Recipients, as provided by the school, include:

Elijah Antonelli – WA state honors award for top 10 percent of 2017 Washington state graduates; Tonasket community scholarship general fund, $300; Grant’s Market, $350; North Central Washington Chapter of International Code Council, $500; Tonasket Natural Foods Co-Op, $500; George Washington Foundation, $1,050; Okanogan Family Faire, $1,000...