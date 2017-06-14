810 (2017-146, June 7, 14) INVITATION FOR BID

(2017-146, June 7, 14) INVITATION FOR BID

Sealed proposals will be received for the Runway Lighting and Associated Work Project, addressed to the City of Brewster, 105 S. 3rd Street, Brewster, WA 98812 until 2:00 pm local time on June 27, 2017, and then will be publicly opened and read. Bids received after the time fixed for the opening will not be considered...