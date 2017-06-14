820 (2017-152 June 14) PATEROS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 122-70J BOARD OF DIRECTORS

(2017-152 June 14) PATEROS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 122-70J BOARD OF DIRECTORS

REGULAR MEETING DATE CHANGE

Monday, June 19, 2017

As directed by the Board of Directors of the Pateros School District 122-70J; the Regular June School Board Meeting will be held on Monday, June 19, 2017 in the Pateros School Library starting at 6:00 pm...