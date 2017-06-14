820 (2017-156 June 14) PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

(2017-156 June 14) PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the OCFD No 7 Commissioners has scheduled a

Special Meeting regarding funding resources for a new Fire Department Building for June 20th 2017

at 2 pm at the Riverside Town Hall located at 101 Main Street, Riverside, WA 98849. Questions can be directed to the District Secretary 509-322-1680

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle...