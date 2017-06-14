820 (2017-158, June 14, 21) Television District #1 of Okanogan County

(2017-158, June 14, 21) Television District #1 of Okanogan County

REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS

For Professional Survey Services for A Lease of a Tribal Mountain Telecommunications Site

PROJECT NAME: Omak Mountain TV District #1 Lease Renewal

ADVERTISEMENT DATES: June 14, 21, 2017.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Television District #1 is requesting Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) from qualified professional surveyors for its Omak Mountain Lease Renewal project located on Colville Confederated Tribal (CCT) Land adjacent to Omak, WA...