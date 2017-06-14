0

820 (2017-158, June 14, 21) Television District #1 of Okanogan County

As of Wednesday, June 14, 2017

(2017-158, June 14, 21) Television District #1 of Okanogan County

REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS

For Professional Survey Services for A Lease of a Tribal Mountain Telecommunications Site

PROJECT NAME: Omak Mountain TV District #1 Lease Renewal

ADVERTISEMENT DATES: June 14, 21, 2017.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Television District #1 is requesting Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) from qualified professional surveyors for its Omak Mountain Lease Renewal project located on Colville Confederated Tribal (CCT) Land adjacent to Omak, WA...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment