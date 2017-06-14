Curlew High School scholarships, awards announced

CURLEW - Members of the Curlew High School class of 2017 earned a variety of honors, awards and college scholarships.
Recipients, as provided by the school, include:
Bethany Boyce - Curlew Civics Club, $500; Girl Scouts scholarship, $2,124...
