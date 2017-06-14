Students suspended after rumors of school threats

OMAK — Several Omak High School students have been disciplined as officials responded June 13-14 to rumors of threats against the school.
Rumors of threats to the schools came via Facebook and Snapchat on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning...
OMAK — Several Omak High School students have been disciplined as officials responded June 13-14 to rumors of threats against the school.
Rumors of threats to the schools came via Facebook and Snapchat on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment