Gasoline prices drop 1.3 cents per gallon in past week

OLYMPIA - Average retail gasoline prices in Washington have fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.82 per gallon on June 12, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,666 gas outlets across the state...
OLYMPIA - Average retail gasoline prices in Washington have fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.82 per gallon on June 12, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,666 gas outlets across the state...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment