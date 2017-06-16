Health officials warn of swimmer's itch

OKANOGAN - School's out, and it’s time to hit the beaches or even the old swimmin' hole.
But officials from Okanogan County Public Health are reminding local residents of the dangers of swimmer’s itch...
