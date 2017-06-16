0

Health officials warn of swimmer's itch

By Brock Hires

As of Friday, June 16, 2017

OKANOGAN - School's out, and it’s time to hit the beaches or even the old swimmin' hole.

But officials from Okanogan County Public Health are reminding local residents of the dangers of swimmer’s itch...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment