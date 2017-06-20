IRS warns of new scam

SEATTLE - The Internal Revenue Service is warning people to beware of a new scam linked to the electronic federal tax payment system.
In the scam, people receive phone calls demanding an immediate tax payment through a prepaid debit card...
