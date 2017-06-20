0

Letters to the Editor: June 21, 2017



As of Tuesday, June 20, 2017

‘Uninformed and vitriolic hogwash’

Chris Thew may not be the only one who hates cyclists, but his asinine belief that cyclists do not pay for roadwork is one-of-a-kind. Is it so hard to believe that most of us cyclists own cars too, for which we pay the same vehicle fees as everyone else? In fact, many rich and snobbish evil coast-dwellers not only own more cars than the average newspaper editor, but outfit them with expensive special cyclist plates. These benefit advocacy groups whose main goal is to reduce the number of cyclists left mangled by irresponsible drivers, even on bike-worthy roads such as we don't have in Okanogan or Ferry counties...

