State confirms calf killed by Sherman pack wolf

REPUBLIC – At least one calf was confirmed to be killed by a member of the Sherman Wolf Pack last week near Lambert Creek in Ferry County.

State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials confirmed that “one or more wolves were responsible for the death of a calf” whose carcass was discovered Monday, June 12 in a grazing allotment of Ferry County, according to an announcement from the agency,

While at the scene, investigators also found scattered skeletal remains of a second calf, but they could not determine the cause of its death...