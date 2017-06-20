0

Tonasket pool nears completion

Construction nears completion on the new Tonasket Community Swimming Pool in History Park. Officials are tentatively planning for an early July opening.

By Brock Hires

As of Tuesday, June 20, 2017

TONASKET — A smile slipped across Norm Weddle’s face Thursday morning as crews began pouring a concrete slab next to the newly constructed bathhouse at the site of the new community swimming pool in History Park.

“I knew this was a generous community,” Weddle said while looking at the empty concrete shell set to be filled later this month...

