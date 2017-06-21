810 (2017-163 June 21) Notice of Application Issuance of a DNS under SEPA and Public Hearings on the

(2017-163 June 21) Notice of Application Issuance of a DNS under SEPA and Public Hearings on the Matter
Riverview Meadows PD OKA PD 17-1
Official Date of Notice: June 21, 2017
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT WAFLA
of Lacey, Washington who is the owner of the below de-scribed property has filed a completed application for a mixed use planned development and will later file for utility extension authorization, highway access, grading, construction and stormwater permits.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The appox...
