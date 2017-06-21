820 (2017-142 June 7, 14, 21, 28) IN THE TRIBAL COURT OF THE CONFEDERATED TRIBES OF THE

(2017-142 June 7, 14, 21, 28) IN THE TRIBAL COURT OF THE CONFEDERATED TRIBES OF THE COLVILLE RESERVATION

Colville Tribal Credit Corporation,

a lending institution wholly-owned by the

Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian

Reservation

Plaintiff(s), vs.

Alexandria Brigman, as single individual,

Joshua Brigman, a single individual,

Does 1-20

Claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate or secured interest described in the complaint

Defendant(s)

Case No...