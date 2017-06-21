820 (2017-142 June 7, 14, 21, 28) IN THE TRIBAL COURT OF THE CONFEDERATED TRIBES OF THE

(2017-142 June 7, 14, 21, 28) IN THE TRIBAL COURT OF THE CONFEDERATED TRIBES OF THE COLVILLE RESERVATION
Colville Tribal Credit Corporation,
a lending institution wholly-owned by the
Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian
Reservation
Plaintiff(s), vs.
Alexandria Brigman, as single individual,
Joshua Brigman, a single individual,
Does 1-20
Claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate or secured interest described in the complaint
Defendant(s)
Case No...
