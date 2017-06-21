Breaking News

Swimmer presumed drowned In Lake Chelan June 21, 2017

Fire danger increases in Eastern Washington June 21, 2017

Wauconda woman injured in vehicle crash June 21, 2017

820 (2017-143 June 7, 21) NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE

As of Wednesday, June 21, 2017

(2017-143 June 7, 21) NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME

You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help...

