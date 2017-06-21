(2017-154 June 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12, 19) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY
JAMES LARRY ARNETT and CATHERINE SUSAN OSBORNE, husband and wife, Plaintiff,
vs., PONTIAC RIDGE SPORTSMEN, a joint venture, and the unknown successors of PONTIAC RIDGE SPORTSMEN, a joint venture, and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein, Defendants. ...
More like this story
- 820 (2017-154 June 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12, 19) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR
- 820 (2017-136 May 31, June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 5) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR
- 820 (2016-234 May 25, June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
- 820 (2016-234 May 25, June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR
- 820 (2016-234 May 25, June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment