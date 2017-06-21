820 (2017-154 June 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12, 19) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR

(2017-154 June 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12, 19) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY

JAMES LARRY ARNETT and CATHERINE SUSAN OSBORNE, husband and wife, Plaintiff,

vs., PONTIAC RIDGE SPORTSMEN, a joint venture, and the unknown successors of PONTIAC RIDGE SPORTSMEN, a joint venture, and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein, Defendants. ...