820 (2017-155 June 21) Notice of Primary Election Okanogan County, State of Washington

(2017-155 June 21) Notice of Primary Election Okanogan County, State of Washington
Tuesday, August 1, 2017
A Primary Election will be held in the below mentioned districts for the purpose of submitting to the voters for their approval or rejection the following.
State Senator District 7, State Representative District 7 Position 1, Hospital District No...
