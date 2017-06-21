820 (2017-160 June 21, 28) PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the OCFD No 7 Commissioners

(2017-160 June 21, 28) PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the OCFD No 7 Commissioners

has scheduled a

Public Hearing regarding the de-annexation of parcel # 8878610400 and parcel # 3426110039 at the request of the property owners. The hearing will be held during the regular Commissioners meeting July 13th at 5:30 pm located at 101 First Street, Riverside WA 98849. Public comments can be mailed to: OCFD#7, PO Box 78 Riverside WA 98849...