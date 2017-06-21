Breaking News

Swimmer presumed drowned In Lake Chelan June 21, 2017

Swimmer presumed drowned In Lake Chelan

The Chronicle

As of Wednesday, June 21, 2017

CHELAN - Search and recovery efforts continue today for Donghoon Lee, a 23-year-old student from South Korea, who is presumed drowned in Lake Chelan.

In a statement earlier this morning, officials from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said equipment and personnel including three vessels from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division, two divers from Chelan County, and seven to eight volunteer divers from Steven’s County along with underwater camera equipment from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is being utilized in the search...

