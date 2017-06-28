820 (2017-159 June 21, 28) NOTICE OF LOCATION AND DATE CHANGE

(2017-159 June 21, 28) NOTICE OF LOCATION AND DATE CHANGE

that the OCFD No 7 Commissioners will be changing the meeting dates and location of their Commissioners meetings. The new location for the Commissioners Meetings will be held on the second Thursdays of the month located at 101 First Street, Riverside WA 98849. Questions can be directed to the District Secretary 509-322-1680...