Breaking News

Body found in Okanogan River near Malott June 28, 2017

0

820 (2017-169 June 28, July 5) INVITATION TO BID

As of Wednesday, June 28, 2017

(2017-169 June 28, July 5) INVITATION TO BID

The Colville Homes Limited Partnership #4 (Owner) hereby announces publication of an Invitation to Bid that invites qualified contractors to submit sealed bids for Project #WA97B043029 Colville Homes IV - which includes 31 residence rehabilitations and 3 new triplexes with associated site development. NOTE: Contact Colville Indian Housing Authority (CIHA) (general partner of the Owner) or Architects West or visit www.architectswest...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment