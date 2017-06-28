Grant County imposes burning restrictions

EPHRATA — The Grant County commissioners have imposed an emergency, temporary ban on outdoor burning, effective at noon June 28.
The ban prohibits all outdoor burning until further notice and will be lifted once conditions improve...
