Basketball teams bring home gold from Spokane

SUBMITTED PHOTO
Let Me Put My Hair Up won its youth female bracket at Hoopfest on June 24-25 in Spokane. The team included, from left, Sedeaju Michel, Jazmine Davenport, coach Tamatra Davenport, Brooklyn Humphreys and Taya Graham.
SPOKANE — Several 3-on-3 basketball teams with ties to the region did well at the annual Hoopfest tournament June 24-25.
Teams were placed in brackets that included a winners and a losers’ sides, where the winner plays the winner of the winners’ side again, possibly twice in the double-elimination tournament...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment